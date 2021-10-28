Left Menu

India responsive to humanitarian situation in Afghanistan: Foreign Secretary Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that India has been forthcoming on the issue of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:24 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Rome, Italy on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that India has been forthcoming on the issue of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Speaking at the special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rome, the Foreign Secretary said that India will be responsive to that situation of Afghanistan if current circumstances are prevalent in doing so.

"Our position was made clear. On every issue, we believe that the international benchmark set by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2593 has to be met on the issue of humanitarian assistance. I think we have been forthcoming because we realise that assistance is for the people of Afghanistan, and Prime Minister did offer to contribute to food grains to elevate that situation during the special summit-level meeting on the humanitarian situation of Afghanistan," said the Foreign Secretary. Shringla further said: "We did say that we would like to see such assistance provided in a direct unhindered manner and its distribution also should be through the UN and other independent agency but what is important is that we are alive to the situation of the humanitarian need of Afghanistan and we will be responsive to that situation if current circumstances are prevalent in doing so."

Foreign Secretary was addressing the special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Rome, Italy which will be held from October 29 to October 31. (ANI)

