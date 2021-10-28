Left Menu

India, Nepal discuss issues relating to mutual security concerns

India and Nepal on Thursday held a discussion on issues relating to mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal and cooperation in disaster management.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:28 IST
India, Nepal discuss issues relating to mutual security concerns
Nepal and Indian flags . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Nepal on Thursday held a discussion on issues relating to mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal and cooperation in disaster management. The discussion took place during the fourteenth meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Nepalese delegation was led by Tirtha Raj Wagle, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal. The delegations comprised officials from respective Ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepal Army and from the National Disaster Management Authority.

"Discussions covered issues relating to mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal, cooperation in disaster management, requirements of Nepal Army for various defence stores, exchange of experts/instructors, exchange of high level and functional level visits, joint expeditions and adventure sports activities and information sharing," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021