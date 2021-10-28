Left Menu

Poland working on abolishing disciplinary court chamber as ordered by EU

Poland is underway working on abolishing the controversial Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, in accordance with the European Court of Justice's ruling, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:54 IST
Poland working on abolishing disciplinary court chamber as ordered by EU
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland is underway working on abolishing the controversial Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, in accordance with the European Court of Justice's ruling, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the top EU court obligated Warsaw to pay USD 1.16 million daily until it terminates the work of the disciplinary chamber.

"The work on the law is in progress. The work has been going on for some time already. In March or April, in May at the latest, the analysis was carried out. I think that a compromise option, which will be suitable for mister President, will crystallize out within a few months, "Morawiecki told reporters. In July, the EU court ordered Warsaw to terminate the operations of the disciplinary chamber, authorized to remove judges from their posts, which Brussels considered a threat to the judiciary independence in the country. However, Poland refused to abide by the ruling, saying that its national constitution takes precedence over EU law. After that, the European Commission asked the EU court to impose financial sanctions on Poland to make it implement the court decision. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021