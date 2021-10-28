Left Menu

Chinese military spokesperson urges US to rebuild perception of China

A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday urged the US to rebuild a correct perception of China, adopt a rational and pragmatic China policy, and take concrete actions to promote a sound and stable military-to-military relationship.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:36 IST
Chinese military spokesperson urges US to rebuild perception of China
Beijing [China] October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday urged the US to rebuild a correct perception of China, adopt a rational and pragmatic China policy, and take concrete actions to promote a sound and stable military-to-military relationship. The military relationship between China and the United States is an important part of the bilateral relations, Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, said at a press conference.

The attitude of the Chinese side on developing the military-to-military relationship is consistent and clear, as well as positive and candid, Tan said. The Chinese side believes that maintaining strategic communication and strengthening exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries are not only conducive to both sides but also meet the shared aspiration of the international community, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

