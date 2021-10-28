Left Menu

Nepal Army Chief to embark on 4-day official visit to India next month

Nepal's Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Prabhuram Sharma, will be paying a four-day official visit to India next month, the Nepal Army announced on Thursday evening.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:58 IST
Nepal's Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Prabhuram Sharma . Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

Nepal's Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Prabhuram Sharma, will be paying a four-day official visit to India next month, the Nepal Army announced on Thursday evening. Issuing a statement, the Nepal Army confirmed that Prabhuram Sharma will be visiting India from November 9 to November 12, 2021, to receive the honorary title of General of the Indian Army.

The practice follows a seven-decade-old tradition of conferring Army Chiefs of each other's country with the honorary title. Commander-in-Chief General KM Cariappa was the first Indian Army Chief to be decorated with the title in 1950. "During his visit, he will be conferred upon the rank of honorary General of the Indian Army by His Excellency President of the Republic of India. He will also meet with his counterpart Gen MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army and other Service Chiefs during his four day visit," the statement further stated.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of Council of Ministers had also approved CoAS General Sharma's India visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

