Left Menu

Florida to sue Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates: Governor

The US state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging its federal order mandating compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers in companies with government contracts, Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:09 IST
Florida to sue Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates: Governor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Florida [USA], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The US state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging its federal order mandating compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers in companies with government contracts, Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday. "We are... going to pursue litigation today: The state of Florida has filed another lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging the federal order on vaccine mandates," DeSantis said in a televised press conference. "It is not right for the federal government to require those contracts and try to shoehorn things in."

DeSantis explained that a lawsuit has been filed in Tampa, Florida, and the state government is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the process. "That is not the way business should be done: We do not think they have the authority to do this. ... [The lawsuit has been] filed in the Tampa division we are going to seek a preliminary injunction. [The mandate] exceeds the current administration's authority under the federal law and the Constitution," he said.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody added that mandating vaccines was not the role of the federal government and that it had "absolutely no right, none whatsoever" to do so. Moody said the mandate was a complete and gross overreach of the federal government into the personal autonomy of US workers. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021