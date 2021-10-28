Left Menu

Blinken, French counterpart discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, Sahel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and joint effort to counter terrorism in the Sahel ahead of the Biden-Macron summit, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 23:15 IST
Blinken, French counterpart discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, Sahel
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and joint effort to counter terrorism in the Sahel ahead of the Biden-Macron summit, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday. "In advance of the upcoming meeting between President Biden and President Macron, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today. They discussed continuing to deepen our cooperation, including in the Indo-Pacific, and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting counterterrorism efforts and long-term stability in the Sahel," Price said in a press release.

The diplomats also discussed NATO and European security challenges and initiatives, the release added. US President Joe Biden will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday during his trip to Italy for a G20 summit. Other bilateral meetings have yet to be confirmed by the White House. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021