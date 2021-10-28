Left Menu

Pakistan: Thousands of TLP workers enter Gurjanwala as protest continues

A rally comprising thousands of workers of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) entered Gujranwala city on Thursday afternoon.

A rally comprising thousands of workers of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) entered Gujranwala city on Thursday afternoon. Some 4,000 TLP workers travelled on the Grand Truck Road in large trucks and buses along with their supplies, as stick-wielding activists of the group guarded the procession against all sides, the Dawn reported.

The rally was expected to bypass Gujranwala city and continue its journey towards Islamabad after crossing the Qila Chand bypass. The TLP demonstrators have blocked the GT Road in Gujranwala district from both sides since Wednesday, causing hardships to the area residents in their commutes. From Kamoke tehsil to Jhelum, cellular services have been suspended for 24 hours, according to Dawn report.

However, the procession continued on a straight path and has now reached Sheranwala Bagh in Gujranwala's Old Town. The marchers are next expected to reach General Bus Stand via City Flyover. Meanwhile, rangers and police personnel took positions near the Chenab river and Wazirabad border. Security officials plan to stop the TLP activists near the Wazirabad-Chenab river area instead of Gujranwala city, police sources earlier said.

Following several days of unsuccessful negotiations with the banned Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Imran Khan government has decided to treat it as a "militant organisation." This decision was made after a meeting of the country's civil and military leadership, Dawn newspaper reported.

Several clashes were reported near a highway, just outside Lahore, after TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands. At least four policemen were killed and over 250 injured during the clashes on Wednesday. (ANI)

