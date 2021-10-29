Left Menu

Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally in the country to 187,851.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 06:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally in the country to 187,851. Of the new cases, 3,171 were in the community, 252 were in migrant worker dormitories and nine were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,732 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 294 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 75 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 61 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 72.8 percent. In another development, 4,348 cases were discharged on Thursday, of whom 710 are seniors aged 60 and above.

Fifteen more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 364, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

