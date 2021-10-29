Left Menu

269 meatpacking workers die of COVID-19, US House report shows

At least 59,000 meatpacking workers were infected with COVID-19 and 269 of them lost their lives, according to a report published by a US House of Representatives panel earlier this week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 07:40 IST
269 meatpacking workers die of COVID-19, US House report shows
Representative image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 59,000 meatpacking workers were infected with COVID-19 and 269 of them lost their lives, according to a report published by a US House of Representatives panel earlier this week. The US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis used internal documents from some of the country's biggest meatpacking companies for the report, which noted the infections and deaths at those companies were around three times higher than previous estimates.

"Instead of addressing the clear indications that workers were contracting the coronavirus at alarming rates due to conditions in meatpacking facilities, meatpacking companies prioritized profits and production over worker safety, continuing to employ practices that led to crowded facilities in which the virus spread easily," the report said. The situation, it added, maybe worse because the company documents generally don't include COVID-19 cases confirmed by outside testing or self-reported by employees.

In a press release on Wednesday, the North American Meat Institute defended the industry's response to the pandemic. "Frontline meat and poultry workers were among the first impacted by the pandemic, but publicly available data confirm that comprehensive measures implemented in the sector since spring 2020, including extensive infection prevention and vaccination efforts, have successfully protected the sector's dedicated and diverse workforce as they have continued feeding Americans and keeping our economy working," said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the trade association.

The House report is based on documents from JBS food processing company, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, Cargill and National Beef. Together they control over 80 per cent of the US beef market and over 60 per cent of the pork market nationwide. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021