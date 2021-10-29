Left Menu

Biden arrives in Rome for G20 Summit: White House

The plane of US President Joe Biden on Friday night landed in Rome, where the American leader will participate in the in-person summit of the Group of Twenty (G20), the White House press pool reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:25 IST
Biden arrives in Rome for G20 Summit: White House
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The plane of US President Joe Biden on Friday night landed in Rome, where the American leader will participate in the in-person summit of the Group of Twenty (G20), the White House press pool reported. At about 02:36 local time (00:36 GMT), the US President and the first lady, Jill Biden, got off the plane. According to the journalists of the pool, they exchanged a few words with the welcoming delegation, after which the presidential couple got into the motorcade and left the airport.

Biden is scheduled to have a private audience with Pope Francis later on Friday, after which he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and then with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Over the weekend, Biden will take part in the G20 summit, after which he will travel to Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 climate conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021