Seven offices of private bank in Myanmar hit by blasts

As many as seven branches of a private bank, KBZ, were blown up in the center of Mandalay, Myanmar, local media reported.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:29 IST
As many as seven branches of a private bank, KBZ, were blown up in the center of Mandalay, Myanmar, local media reported. The blast occurred amid reports that Myanmar's private banks began to transfer information about their clients to the military government, the Russian news agency reported citing Myanmar Now newspaper.

The newspaper noted that the junta allegedly demanded the disclosure of this information to trace the funding of anti-government activities. "I think KBZ became a target because it is believed that they have been sharing information about those suspected of donating money to support the revolution, and also freezing accounts used for this purpose," an anonymous local resident was quoted as saying by Myanmar Now.

According to the report, a number of accounts that used the bank's online payment system to transfer money to members of the civil disobedience movement have been suspended. The Myanmar authorities are yet to comment on the blast. So far, no group has reportedly taken responsibility for the attacks yet.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in a post-coup crackdown in Myanmar, with thousands more detained, many tortured or beaten, according to the United Nations, citing activists. The junta is accused of using excessive military force against civilian populations. (ANI)

