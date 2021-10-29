Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Rome to attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) arrived in Rome, where he is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:43 IST
PM Modi arrives in Rome to attend G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Italy to attend the G20 Summit. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) arrived in Rome, where he is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit. Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome. He will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit.

The Prime Minister will be visiting Rome on the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1 and 2 for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In Rome, the Prime Minister will join other G20 Leaders during the 16th summit in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. "This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic," the PMO said.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister will also meet leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them. In Glasgow, the Prime Minister will participate in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) on November 1,2 along with 120 heads of states and governments from around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021