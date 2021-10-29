Left Menu

US: Active shooter alert issued at Los Angeles Intl Airport

Two people sustained injuries during self-evacuation at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday (local time) after an active shooter alert was issued.

ANI | California | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:28 IST
US: Active shooter alert issued at Los Angeles Intl Airport
Representative iage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two people sustained injuries during self-evacuation at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday (local time) after an active shooter alert was issued. The purported incident took place when air traffic control announced a ground stop for the airport at 7:30 pm (local time) after a person with a firearm was spotted in Terminal 1.

"At about 7:30 p.m. tonight, there was a report of a person with a firearm in Terminal 1. Approximately 300 passengers self-evacuated from the terminal onto the airfield. Airport police responded and detained one person for further investigation," LAX Airport said in a statement. During the self-evacuation, two people sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department and one was transported.

"As a result of the security incident, the FAA initiated a ground stop for flights at LAX. The FAA has since resumed operations on the south side of the airfield. TSA is providing additional agents at Terminal 1 to move people back into the terminal," the statement added. (ANI)

Also Read: Sailing-Para sailors set sights on Los Angeles Games return

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021