Sudan to have new Prime Minister, sovereign council within week: Al-Burhan

A new prime minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in Sudan within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest," the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik.

ANI | Khartoum | Updated: 29-10-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 11:32 IST
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): A new prime minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in Sudan within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest," the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik.

"I hope this will be done in a couple of days or within a week at the latest," al-Burhan said when asked about the timing for the election of a prime minister and the appointment of members of the Sovereign Council.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence. (ANI/Sputnik)

