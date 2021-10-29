Left Menu

Coronavirus restrictions in Australia's Canberra have eased significantly as residents of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) are no longer required to wear facemasks outdoors from Friday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 29-10-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 11:54 IST
Australian capital eases COVID-19 restrictions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  Austrlia

Canberra [Austrlia], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Coronavirus restrictions in Australia's Canberra have eased significantly as residents of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) are no longer required to wear facemasks outdoors from Friday. For the first time since early August, Canberra's arts and entertainment venues including cinemas and theatres have reopened for up to 75 per cent of their seating capacity.

Patron caps for hospitality venues have been increased to a maximum of 25 people inside.Households can have up to 10 visitors, up from five previously, and up to 30 people can gather outdoors. Fitness classes and team sports have also been given the green light to resume.

The ACT has the highest COVID-19 vaccine rate in Australia, with more than 92 per cent of the population aged 12 and over fully inoculated. Australia on Friday morning reported 1,934 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases, 10 of which were in the ACT.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said 85.2 per cent of people over 50s and nearly 90 per cent of those over 70s have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. He announced 180 million Australian dollars (135.4 million US dollars) in funding for primary care networks to support COVID-19 patients recovering at home.

"As we open up, we know that there will be more cases that will be treated at home because people will be fully vaccinated," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

