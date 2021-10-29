Tehran Ministerial Meeting on Afghanistan urges Taliban to form inclusive govt

Tehran Ministerial Meeting on Afghanistan urged the Taliban for the formation of an inclusive government. The participants of Tehran's summit said in a statement that the formation of an inclusive government is the only solution to Afghanistan's current challenges, reported Tolo News.

The foreign ministers of the neighbouring countries, including Russia, have expressed concerns about the deteriorating security, political and humanitarian situations in Afghanistan. They also called on the Islamic Emirate to fulfill its commitment to the international community and prevent Afghanistan from being used against other countries, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the Taliban welcomed the summit attended by foreign ministers of regional countries held in Iran to discuss the Afghan situation. The joint statement did not say anything about the release of Afghanistan's frozen assets, but the foreign minister of Iran said that participants in the summit urged the release of Afghanistan's frozen assets, reported Tolo News.

"One of the important issues discussed concerned the assets of the people of Afghanistan that are frozen by the foreign banks during the severe winter--they should be released because the employees have not been paid for the past three months and the economic conditions are deteriorating," said Amir Hossein Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister. The participants called on international organizations and the international community to urgently provide aid to Afghanistan to avert the deteriorating economic situation and the flow of migrants to neighbouring countries.

China is expected to host the next round of discussions by regional countries on the Afghanistan situation, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

