Left Menu

3 killed after helicopter crashes in central China

Three people died when a helicopter crashed into a park in the central Chinese province of Hunan, reported China Central Television.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:05 IST
3 killed after helicopter crashes in central China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Three people died when a helicopter crashed into a park in the central Chinese province of Hunan, reported China Central Television. The helicopter belonging to the forest fire service crashed into the park in the prefecture of Chenzhou and caught fire. It happened earlier on Friday at about 08:00 am local time (00:00 GMT).

While speaking to the media, a local resident said that he heard several blasts on the hill of the park, where the fire was burning for at least 40 minutes and the smoke was rising into the air, reported Xinhua. Officials deployed rescue crews to the site, but none of the people aboard the helicopter survived.

An investigation has been launched into the matter and the search operation has ended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021