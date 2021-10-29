Left Menu

PM Modi holds joint meeting with top EU leaders in Rome ahead of G20 Summit

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a joint meeting with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Rome.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rome on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a joint meeting with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Rome. PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. He is likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Apart from attending the summit, which has its focus on the global economy, health, sustainable development, environment and climate change, there are likely to be meeting with heads of several states. Sources claimed that there are at least three such meets lined up on the sidelines on the first day of the Summit. PM Modi will use this opportunity to ensure greater cooperation from the nation's participating in the G20 summit.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi said that he is also looking forward to other engagements during this visit. "Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi is expected to be hosted at the residence of the Italian PM in the evening. On October 30, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican early morning and will attend the G20 summit that has "Global Economy and Global Health" as the first session. The same day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

The next day, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

