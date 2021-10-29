Left Menu

Turkey shells two localities in Northern Syria

Turkey shells two localities in Northern Syria
Ankara [Turkey], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish army fired missiles and rockets on the villages of Ain Digna and Bailunia in the north of the Aleppo Province in Syria, according to media reports.

The Turkish troops and their allies on the ground attacked the villages late Thursday, the Kurdish ANHA news agency reported. In response, the Syrian army shelled the positions of the militants near the town of Azaz.

On Thursday, a source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik that Turkey is getting ready for two military operations in Northern Syria prompting it to realign its forces and deploy additional equipment and ammunition to the site. (ANI/Sputnik)

