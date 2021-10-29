Left Menu

Russia records 39,849 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 39,849 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,096 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,432,546, the federal response center said on Friday.

29-10-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 39,849 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,096 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,432,546, the federal response center said on Friday. "Over the past day, 39,849 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,442 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.47%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 7,511 infections, down from 8,440 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,452 cases, up from 3,186, and the Moscow region with 2,556 cases, down from 2,639. The response center reported a new single-day record of 1,163 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,159 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 236,220.

In the same 24 hours, 30,462 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 29,318 the day before, bringing the total to 7,302,515. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

