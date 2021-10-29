Left Menu

LA writers' Center to use theatre to get voices of Afghans heard

Los Angeles Writers' Center will be playing verbatim theatre "The Voices of Afghanistan" in order to make the voices of Afghans heard globally post-Taliban took control of the nation.

ANI | California | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Los Angeles Writers' Center will be playing verbatim theatre "The Voices of Afghanistan" in order to make the voices of Afghans heard globally post-Taliban took control of the nation. Afghan and American artists will be portraying the dire situation of artists, journalists, women, and activists and get their voices heard across the world, reported Khaama Press.

The play is written by Che'Rae Adams, and will be played by the award-winning Afghan film, TV, theatre artist, and human rights activist Leena Alam and other non-Afghan artists. "The Voice of Afghanistan" will be presented by LA writers and Howlround TV on Friday, October 29.

Leena Alam's notable works are "Shereen" and "Killing of Farkhunda" and she believes that art can be a great tool to educate and bring about change in societies that are badly affected by lack of education and poverty in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press. The LA writers' Center is working to save the lives of artists, journalists, poets, activists, and women who have been adversely affected after the Taliban takeover and are now hiding.

The center has interviewed Afghan-Americans, Afghans on the borders of different countries, and those who are still resisting in Afghanistan. The center believes that they are telling people stories that they will not hear on news. They believe that the stories of the Afghans they have gathered need to be heard, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

Latest News

