Left Menu

Proscribed TLP crossed red line, says Pakistan NSA

Amid rising protests by proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the country, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said that proscribed TLP has crossed the red line, reported Geo News.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:19 IST
Proscribed TLP crossed red line, says Pakistan NSA
Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid rising protests by proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the country, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said that proscribed TLP has crossed the red line, reported Geo News. Stating that TLP has exhausted the state's patience, Yusuf said that they have killed policemen, distorted public property and continued to cause massive disruption.

On Saturday, at least three Pakistani policemen were killed and several others suffered injuries in clashes with workers of a banned Islamist group in Lahore. Clashes broke out between workers of banned TLP and police personnel in Lahore. The government is holding talks with TLP's imprisoned leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, as protests have created chaos in Punjab cities.

Yusuf also warned that there would be no armed militias of any sort in the country. "For all individuals and groups who think they can challenge the writ of the Pakistani state, do not test the proposition. As the basic principle of national security, the state will never shy away from protecting each and every citizen from any form of violence," he said in a tweet on Friday.

A spokesperson for the TLP said that the proscribed organisation stands by its demands that it will present before the government during the talks. "Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador," added the spokesperson, according to The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021