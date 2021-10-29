Proscribed TLP crossed red line, says Pakistan NSA

Amid rising protests by proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the country, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said that proscribed TLP has crossed the red line, reported Geo News. Stating that TLP has exhausted the state's patience, Yusuf said that they have killed policemen, distorted public property and continued to cause massive disruption.

On Saturday, at least three Pakistani policemen were killed and several others suffered injuries in clashes with workers of a banned Islamist group in Lahore. Clashes broke out between workers of banned TLP and police personnel in Lahore. The government is holding talks with TLP's imprisoned leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, as protests have created chaos in Punjab cities.

Yusuf also warned that there would be no armed militias of any sort in the country. "For all individuals and groups who think they can challenge the writ of the Pakistani state, do not test the proposition. As the basic principle of national security, the state will never shy away from protecting each and every citizen from any form of violence," he said in a tweet on Friday.

A spokesperson for the TLP said that the proscribed organisation stands by its demands that it will present before the government during the talks. "Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador," added the spokesperson, according to The News International. (ANI)

