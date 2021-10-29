US: Validation phase of military exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 conducted from Oct 25-28

The validation phase of exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 was conducted from October 25-28, in two parts consisting of two teams each in the US state of Alaska, Army said on Friday. The pair of teams conducted their assault for two days each. While two teams were led by Indian company commanders, two teams were led by US company commanders.

Two target sites ie Geronimo and Site Summit were selected for the final assault phase where troops from all four teams were sequentially inserted by CH-47 Chinooks and vehicles. The aim of the exercise was to validate the cold weather skills acquired over the past 10 days, train soldiers in Arctic survival and practice the conduct of small team operations in extreme cold weather conditions. (ANI)

