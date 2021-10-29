Left Menu

US: Validation phase of military exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 conducted from Oct 25-28

The validation phase of exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 was conducted from October 25-28, in two parts consisting of two teams each in the US state of Alaska, Army said on Friday.

ANI | Alaska | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:21 IST
US: Validation phase of military exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 conducted from Oct 25-28
Validation phase of Yudh Abhyas 21 conducted from Oct 25-28: Army. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The validation phase of exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 was conducted from October 25-28, in two parts consisting of two teams each in the US state of Alaska, Army said on Friday. The pair of teams conducted their assault for two days each. While two teams were led by Indian company commanders, two teams were led by US company commanders.

Two target sites ie Geronimo and Site Summit were selected for the final assault phase where troops from all four teams were sequentially inserted by CH-47 Chinooks and vehicles. The aim of the exercise was to validate the cold weather skills acquired over the past 10 days, train soldiers in Arctic survival and practice the conduct of small team operations in extreme cold weather conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021