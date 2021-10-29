Left Menu

Mir Abdul Bizenjo elected CM of Pak's Balochistan province

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), has been elected the Balochistan chief minister, local media reported.

Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. (Photo Credit: Bizenjo Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), has been elected the Balochistan chief minister, local media reported. Abdul Bizenjo was elected unopposed during a Balochistan Assembly session on Friday, Geo News reported. The session was chaired by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel.

Bizenjo had said in a statement that he wanted to work with other leaders of the province, and added that he had even tried to contact former CM Jam Kamal Khan Aylani. Later today, the Governor will administer the oath to Bizenjo in a swearing-in ceremony at Governor House in Quetta.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by members of the Assembly, leaders of political parties and civil and military officials. Last week, Jam Kamal stepped down from his position, ending months of political drama. In a tweet, Aylani had said that he would rather leave respectfully and not be part of their monetary agenda and bad governance formulation. (ANI)

