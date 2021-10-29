Left Menu

China has no military bases in Central Asia - Foreign Ministry

China reiterated on Friday that it has no military bases in Central Asia amid reports that the Asian giant plans to build a special base in the eastern part of Tajikistan for its interior ministry, according to the statement by the spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry.

Beijing [China], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): China reiterated on Friday that it has no military bases in Central Asia amid reports that the Asian giant plans to build a special base in the eastern part of Tajikistan for its interior ministry, according to the statement by the spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry. "I can explicitly state that China does not have any military bases in Central Asia," Wang Wenbin told a briefing.

The diplomat, however, did not give a direct answer to the question about Tajikistan's statements that China will build a special base in the eastern part of the post-Soviet country for its interior ministry. The draft agreement worth USD 8.9 million for the construction of 12 buildings, including residential and administrative ones, as well as a water reservoir and two observation towers has been adopted by the Tajik parliament. The facilities are planned to span 3,550 square meters (38,211.9 square feet). (ANI/Sputnik)

