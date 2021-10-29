Left Menu

Philippines logs 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,779,943

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,043 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,779,943.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:50 IST
Philippines logs 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,779,943
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Phillippines

Manila [Phillippines], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,043 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,779,943. The DOH also reported that 44 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 42,621.

The DOH continues to report a dip in new COVID-19 cases after emerging from the third wave of infections that peaked in September. The country reported its highest ever daily tally on September 11, with 26,303 cases. The government is ramping up its drive to vaccinate up to 70 per cent of its population this year and pave the way for reopening the pandemic-hit economy. Over 58 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and nearly 27 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested nearly 21.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021