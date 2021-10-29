Left Menu

Putin to address G20 Summit twice: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the G20 summit twice this weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:02 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the G20 summit twice this weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Putin will join the summit, chaired by Italy, online.

"There will be two speeches of the president, which we will definitely show. The head of state will be working this weekend," Peskov told reporters. The spokesman added that the format of Putin's participation in the event "does not allow to hold bilateral meetings".

"There are always the same expectations from the G20. The G20 is the most competent and representative format of international interaction, which can and should really discuss world processes and challenges facing the world. Expectations are just to understand and compare the positions of the parties on main calls," Peskov added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

