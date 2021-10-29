Left Menu

No seven-day quarantine planned for foreign tourists with negative COVID-19 tests

Visitors to Phu Quoc, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Quang Ninh will also need to book a combo of air tickets, COVID-19 testing, hotel and registered destinations.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:11 IST
No seven-day quarantine planned for foreign tourists with negative COVID-19 tests
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 29 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Visitors to Phu Quoc, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Quang Ninh will also need to book a combo of air tickets, COVID-19 testing, hotel and registered destinations. According to a proposal by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on a pilot program for foreign tourists beginning in November, those visiting Vietnam for seven days will be tested as soon as they arrive. If negative, they could avoid a quarantine period.

People on tours lasting more than seven days will be tested again on the 7th day of their trip. Under the pilot program,, they could spend a maximum of 90 days in Vietnam. Under the ministry's proposal, foreigners and overseas Vietnamese must have a vaccination certificate or COVID-19 recovery certificate recognised by Vietnam's authorities.

They must have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days and no longer than 12 months before arrival. COVID-19 recovery certificates within 12 months before entry are accepted. Travellers are also required to show proof of a negative PCR/LAMP test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure. They must have travel insurance that covers COVID-19 with a minimum liability of 50,000 USD and must purchase a tour package from a travel agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is temporarily recognising 'vaccine passports' of 72 countries and territories. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021