Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron to discuss global, European agenda on Nov 3

Berlin [Germany], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss international and European issues during a meeting in France on November 3, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz said on Friday. Merkel will arrive in the French city of Beaune on November 3 at Macron's invitation.

"The focus of agenda during the trip is a personal exchange of views on current international and European political issues," Fitz said at a briefing. Macron's invitation underscores the close ties between Germany and France, as well as mutual trust and bilateral cooperation, she added. (ANI/Sputnik)

