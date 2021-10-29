Left Menu

SL urges India to export nano urea after detecting contamination in Chinese fertilizer

The Department of Agriculture in Colombo detected the highly contaminated organic fertilizer sent by China and cancelled the fertilizer and requested India to export nano nitrogen liquid fertilizer.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:32 IST
SL urges India to export nano urea after detecting contamination in Chinese fertilizer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Department of Agriculture in Colombo detected the highly contaminated organic fertilizer sent by China and cancelled the fertilizer and requested India to export nano nitrogen liquid fertilizer. According to a news piece published in Colombo Gazette, the organic fertilizer samples were sent by Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd., China, in August 2021, Upon being termed 'contaminated' by Colombo, China hit back calling the decision of the SL Agriculture Department "hasty".

The samples were reportedly tested twice and were found to be contaminated. Despite this, the Chinese company loaded 12,150MT of the fertilizer on a vessel from Qingdao Port to Singapore Port which came as a surprise to the Ministry of Agriculture, reported Colombo Gazette. However, there is no clarity on the transit of the ship back to China.

The SL Agriculture Department cancelled the Chinese fertilizer upon the lack of time for the paddy cultivators, the ministry requested India to import the nano nitrogen liquid fertilizer worth Rs 9bn. India has already exported 45,000 litres filled in 90,000 bottles of nano urea by air, reported Colombo Gazette.

The Director-General of the Department of Agriculture, Dr Ajantha de Silva informed India would export 2.1 million litres of urea. China challenged the report and forcefully sent the ship to SL leaving the scientists of the country angered who further accused the Chinese Embassy of humiliation over China's challenge to the testing results.

The news website informed that Qingdao Seawin was selected for the import of the fertilizer through the issue of a tender. The Director-General of the Agriculture Department was said to have the authority to permit the import of the fertilizers from the Chinese company, however, he denied having issued the permit. He further added that he did not understand how did the fertilizer reach the country despite the cancellation of the order.

He further added that the Minister of Agriculture, Mahindananda Aluthgamage too was in opposition to the fertilizer from China, reported Colombo Gazette. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021