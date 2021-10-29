Left Menu

Issues like climate change, COVID-19, contemporary global, regional developments discussed at joint meeting with PM Modi in Rome

India and European Union discussed issues like climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and contemporary global and regional developments during a joint meeting on sidelines of the 16th G20 Summit in Rome, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rome on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
According to the statement, the meeting was held among Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Council, Charles Michel and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

PM Modi and Presidents of EU recalled their productive virtual engagements in form of India-EU Leaders' meeting in form of EU+27 in May 2021 and 15th India EU Summit in July, 2020. "During the meeting, leaders of India and EU reviewed India-EU cooperation covering political & security relations, trade & investment and economic cooperation as well as the Road Map 2025 agreed at the last India-EU Summit. They also discussed climate change, Covid-19 pandemic and contemporary global and regional developments of interest to both sides," the statement read.

EU leaders also congratulated India for its excellent progress on vaccination, it added. (ANI)

