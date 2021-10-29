Left Menu

Iranian, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers held fruitful meeting, discussed sanctions lift

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri assessed his recent negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Moscow as fruitful, noting that the lifting of the potential sanctions was discussed and an agreement was reached to continue consultations.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:54 IST
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri assessed his recent negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Moscow as fruitful, noting that the lifting of the potential sanctions was discussed and an agreement was reached to continue consultations.

"In a fruitful and positive meeting with DFM [Deputy Foreign Minister] Sergei Rybakov, we reviewed the recent developments & exchanged views on negotiations to remove unlawful sanctions," Bagheri wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"It was decided to continue our consultations in different levels to strengthen our common positions," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

