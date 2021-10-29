Left Menu

Erdogan vows to make Turkey one of world's 10 largest economies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make his country one of the world's 10 largest economies as it celebrates the 98th anniversary of the republic's creation on Friday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:16 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make his country one of the world's 10 largest economies as it celebrates the 98th anniversary of the republic's creation on Friday. "We are aspiring to make Turkey one of the world's top 10 leading economies," he wrote in the guest book during his visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan said Turkey had been making steady progress in foreign trade, employment, manufacturing and investment in the face of pandemic headwinds. Turkey remains the 19th largest economy in the world in terms of nominal gross domestic product despite a severe economic slowdown and the slumping national currency, which lost over 20% of its value so far this year. (ANI/Sputnik)

