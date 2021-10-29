Senior UN Human Rights official to visit Mali from Nov 1-6

New York [US], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris will pay a six-day working visit to Mali starting November 1 to address the human rights situation in the Western African nation and the whole Sahel region, dogged by insecurity, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday. "During her visit, she will meet with senior government officials, the Head of the African Union Mission to Mali and the Sahel, senior officials from the G5-Sahel including the executive secretary and the commander of the Joint Force, members of the diplomatic community, as well as with the national human rights institution and other entities," an OHCHR statement read.

Brands Kehris will also hold talks on the human rights situation with the UN agencies based in Mali, including the MINUSMA peacekeeping mission, as well as local NGOs, civil society groups, and youth associations, the office said. At the end of her trip, Brands Kehris will sum up the results of her work in a statement, it added.

The Sahel region is known for hosting various terrorist organizations as well as for life-threatening poverty and deplorable human rights situation. (ANI/Sputnik)

