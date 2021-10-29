Left Menu

New US sanctions target Iran's UAV program, its commander

The US has rolled out new sanctions targeting Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program and its chief, the Treasury announced on Friday.

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The US has rolled out new sanctions targeting Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program and its chief, the Treasury announced on Friday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated members of a network of companies and individuals that have provided critical support to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programs of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its expeditionary unit, the IRGC Qods Force (IRGC-QF)," the Treasury said in a press release. "OFAC is also designating Saeed Aghajani, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF) UAV Command."

According to the Treasury, these lethal UAVs are used by groups like Hizbollah, HAMAS, Kata'ib Hizbollah, and the Houthis. Moreover, the release said, Iran's UAVs have been used in conflict-torn Ethiopia, as well as in attacks on international shipping and on US forces. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

