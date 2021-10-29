Deprived of education for months, Afghan girls urge Taliban to reopen schools

Left Menu

Young Afghan girls have called on the Taliban regime to reopen girls' schools across the country. Since the Taliban took control over the country, school-aged girls and young women from grades 7 to 12 are still deprived of education in many of the provinces, reported TOLOnews.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Young Afghan girls have called on the Taliban regime to reopen girls' schools across the country. Since the Taliban took control over the country, school-aged girls and young women from grades 7 to 12 are still deprived of education in many of the provinces, reported TOLOnews. Expressing concerns over not being able to complete her secondary education, Mariam -- an Afghan girl in the 12th grade, told the Afghan news organisation: "It has been over two months that we have been deprived of education, and I feel that all the girls who have stopped going to school feel the same way."

Urging the Taliban to reopen the doors of schools based on Islamic regulation, Mariam said that delay in the opening of girls' schools is "very dangerous" for the students. According to the United Nations Educational Organisation, nearly 4 million students in Afghanistan have been deprived of education.

Kandahar residents, meanwhile, have urged the Taliban regime to rebuild all those schools that have been destroyed in the fighting. They said that dozens of schools have been destroyed in the city and in other districts, and thousands of students have been deprived of learning, according to TOLOnews. Recently, the Ghazi Mohammad Akbar Khan school in the Arghandab district of Kandahar province was destroyed in the fighting between the former government and the Taliban. The school's devastation is an example of the war's devastation in Kandahar.

"Anyone who sees this school says 'we ask our leaders to let the children go back to school,' but they said that a large part of the school has been destroyed," said Barialai, the principal of the school told TOLOnews. Kandahar education department's officials have said that plans are underway for the reconstruction of schools in the province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

