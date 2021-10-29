G20 nations welcome India's role in helping world with COVID-19 vaccination: Piyush Goyal

India is playing a huge role in vaccination plan and the role it is playing or proposed to play to help the world in COVID-19 vaccination has been widely welcomed by all the G20 nations, India's G20 Sherpa and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Addressing G20 Sherpa's special briefing from Rome, Piyush Goyal said that the country is working towards an acceptable language to bring that within the G20 framework.

Asking on the economic defaulter, he said: "India has been a strong proponent of global action in this regard. There are laws of the land of different countries which have to be respected. But we are trying to build up the coalition, and that is the role India played as co-chair of the working group also to try to build in the broader consciences for faster action on economic defaulters looking for a safe haven." Goyal was addressing the media after the three-day 6th G20 Sherpas' meeting. The agenda of the meeting was to finalise the Rome Declaration, which will be adopted by the Leaders at the G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, the G20 nations have acknowledged India's leadership on global concerns and support views of the country on a wide array of issues including on mutual recognition of travel documents, relating to COVID-19 testing and vaccine certificates, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (ANI)

