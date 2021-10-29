Left Menu

G20 nations welcome India's role in helping world with COVID-19 vaccination: Piyush Goyal

India is playing a huge role in vaccination plan and the role it is playing or proposed to play to help the world in COVID-19 vaccination has been widely welcomed by all the G20 nations, India's G20 Sherpa and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:44 IST
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

India is playing a huge role in vaccination plan and the role it is playing or proposed to play to help the world in COVID-19 vaccination has been widely welcomed by all the G20 nations, India's G20 Sherpa and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Addressing G20 Sherpa's special briefing from Rome, Piyush Goyal said that the country is working towards an acceptable language to bring that within the G20 framework.

"India is playing a huge role both in vaccination plan in India & the role we're playing/proposed to play in coming months and years to help the world in vaccination has been widely welcomed by all the G20 nations. We're working towards an acceptable language to bring that within the G20 framework," he said today. Speaking on the terrorism issue, India's G20 Sherpa said: "The world speaks of one voice against terrorism. PM Modi had spoken about this in G20 at the international level a few years back, and all the nations have accepted this. Since then all the countries are with India to deal with terrorism."

Asking on the economic defaulter, he said: "India has been a strong proponent of global action in this regard. There are laws of the land of different countries which have to be respected. But we are trying to build up the coalition, and that is the role India played as co-chair of the working group also to try to build in the broader consciences for faster action on economic defaulters looking for a safe haven." Goyal was addressing the media after the three-day 6th G20 Sherpas' meeting. The agenda of the meeting was to finalise the Rome Declaration, which will be adopted by the Leaders at the G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, the G20 nations have acknowledged India's leadership on global concerns and support views of the country on a wide array of issues including on mutual recognition of travel documents, relating to COVID-19 testing and vaccine certificates, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (ANI)

