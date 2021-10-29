2 killed, 8 injured in gas explosion in Karachi

Two people were killed and eight people suffered injuries in an explosion caused by gas leakage at a gas station in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday night. The incident happened at a gas station in a densely populated downtown area where several vehicles were being refuelled, Xinhua reported.

The killed and injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, the reports added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

