Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.49 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,487,743 cases as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:01 IST
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.49 mln: Africa CDC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,487,743 cases as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 218,001.

Some 7,886,467 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021