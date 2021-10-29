Singapore reports 4,248 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 4,248 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 192,099. Of the new cases, 3,710 were detected in the community and 536 in migrant worker dormitories, and two were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

A total of 1,614 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 257 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 80 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care units (ICUs), and 59 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 74.0 per cent.

An additional 3,011 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals. Sixteen more COVID-19 patients have died from the pandemic, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 379, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

