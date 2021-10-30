US envoy called on Sudanese authorities to allow citizens to protest

Left Menu

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, spoke with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and military chief and urged them to allow citizens to peacefully protest.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, spoke with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and military chief and urged them to allow citizens to peacefully protest. "Special Envoy Feltman: I spoke with @SudanPMHamdok, Sovereign Council Chair Burhan, and Sudanese FM Mariam al-Mahdi today to deliver a clear message: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully this weekend, and the United States will be watching closely," the US Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. The commander-in-chief of the Sudanese armed forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence. Opposition in Sudan has called on citizens to hold a one-million-man protest against the military takeover on Saturday. The Sudanese authorities will consider protests legal and will not interfere if they are peaceful, al-Burhan told Sputnik. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

