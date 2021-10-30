Left Menu

Jewish family of Afghanistan leaves country post-Taliban control

Seven members of only Jewish family left Afghanistan last week post-Taliban took over the control of the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:31 IST
Zabulon Somantov, an Afghan Jew. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Seven members of only Jewish family left Afghanistan last week post-Taliban took over the control of the country. An 83-year old Toba Moradi and her six relatives who were members of the only Jewish family in Afghanistan left the country the previous week and are now temporarily living in Albania, reported Khaama Press.

They were all rescued by IsraAid humanitarian organization that receives assistance from the Israeli President. Toba Moradi who was born and raised in the Afghan capital Kabul wants to go to Canada and start a new life with four of her children already settled there, reported Khaama Press.

Toba Moradi's siblings have been living in Israel and her parents have also been buried there but she was not in contact with her sibling since they left Afghanistan in the 1960s and 1980s. The Jewish Afghan woman said that she misses Afghanistan and added that she decided to leave her homeland in order to rescue her children's lives, reported Khaama Press.

Toba Moradi is a distant cousin of Zabulon Somantov who left Afghanistan last month. Somantov named himself as the only Jewish in Afghanistan and the sole survivor of a centuries-old community, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

