UN Security Council adopts resolution on protection of education in armed conflict

The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution on the protection of education in armed conflict.

30-10-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution on the protection of education in armed conflict. Resolution 2601, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, strongly condemns all violations of applicable international law involving the recruitment and use of children by parties to armed conflict as well as their re-recruitment, killing and maiming, rape and other forms of sexual violence, and abductions.

It also condemns attacks against schools and hospitals as well as denial of humanitarian access by parties to armed conflict and all other violations of international law. The resolution urges UN member states to develop effective measures to prevent and address attacks and threats of attacks against schools and education facilities, and, as appropriate, develop domestic legal frameworks to ensure respect for their relevant international legal obligations.

It condemns the military use of schools in contravention of international law, and recognizes that use by armed forces and armed groups may render schools legitimate targets of attack, thus endangering children's and teachers' safety as well as their education. It calls on member states to protect schools as spaces free from all forms of violence, noting that girls may be the intended victims of attack on their education, which can lead to serious violations such as abduction and rape and other forms of sexual violence, and urges member states to take steps to address girls' equal enjoyment of their right to education.

The resolution calls on member states to halt and prevent recruitment and re-recruitment of children by parties to conflict, through, inter alia, quality education provided in a safe environment in conflict areas. It underlines the importance of providing assistance to children with disabilities who are affected by armed conflict, and encourages member states to take appropriate measures to ensure access to education on an equal basis provided in the context of armed conflict.

It calls on member states to take necessary steps, within their national jurisdictions, to provide assistance for the continuation of education for refugee and displaced children, and calls on national, regional, and international partners to support efforts for including refugees into schools with adequate financing and specialized support. It emphasizes the need for member states to facilitate the continuation of education during armed conflict, including, when feasible, through distance learning and digital technology. (ANI/Xinhua)

