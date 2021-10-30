Left Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China, and it has no international legal status other than being part of China.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:46 IST
Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China: FM Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi . Image Credit: ANI
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China, and it has no international legal status other than being part of China. He made these remarks in response to the US calling for the "meaningful participation" of Taiwan in the UN.

Ahead of G20 Summit in Rome, Wang Yi said the US and some other countries could not stop the one-China principle 50 years ago, and they are much less likely to succeed in the 21st century. "If they persist, they will pay the price," the minister added. This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had on Tuesday called on United Nations member states to back Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in the UN system.

This comes as China has consistently made efforts to limit the island's international participation. "...We encourage all UN Member States to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community, consistent with our 'one China' policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," Blinken had said in a statement.

Arguing for Taiwan's "robust" participation in the UN, Blinken had said that the island's exclusion undermines the important work of the UN and its related bodies. "The fact that Taiwan participated robustly in certain UN specialized agencies for the vast majority of the past 50 years is evidence of the value the international community places in Taiwan's contributions. Recently, however, Taiwan has not been permitted to contribute to UN efforts," he had said.

Despite the tens of millions of passengers travelling annually through its airports, Taiwan was not represented at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) triennial assembly, Blinken noted. Taiwan left the UN in 1971 when China took its place. Since then, Taiwan has been excluded from participation in the General Assembly and other world forums. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

