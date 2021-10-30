Left Menu

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Alaska

The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 on Saturday concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise.

ANI | Alaska | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:51 IST
Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Alaska
US-India joint exercise Yudh Abhyas concludes. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 on Saturday concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise. According to the Indian Army, the exercise has strengthened mutual confidence, interoperability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies.

"The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise. The exercise has strengthened mutual confidence, inter-operability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies," tweeted the Indian Army. The validation phase of exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 was conducted from October 25-28, in two parts consisting of two teams each in the US state of Alaska.

The aim of the exercise was to validate the cold weather skills acquired over the past 10 days, train soldiers in Arctic survival and practice the conduct of small team operations in extreme cold weather conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021