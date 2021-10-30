Indian diaspora, religious leaders, scholars elated over PM Modi's outreach in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Italy to attend G20 Summit, met the Indian diaspora, religious leaders and scholars, who were elated over his outreach and gesture. Madhu Sevita Dasa, President of ISKCON, sharing her experience with PM Modi said, "We gifted the Prime Minister with the Ramayan Special Edition, I am just a messenger of the Bhaktivedanta Book Trust of the editing house of Srila Prabhupada. PM Modi loves books. And this Ramayana, I think he liked very much. The security advised that PM will not take it in his hand, don't put it in his hand, but to my surprise, Prime Minister immediately grabbed it when he saw the Ramayana, he put it in his own hand, and he wanted the picture to be taken with it. So I think he loved it."

When asked about the leadership of PM Modi and the future of India under his leadership, she said, "I think his leadership is wonderful. I told him how we hope that he never gets old and remains the prime minister for a long time to come. That was my sort of, you know, wishes that I gave to him. And he has a good heart. And his heart is beating for India." Sharing his experience with PM Modi, Svamini Hamsananda Giri, President of Sanatan Dharma Sangha, said, "To meet the Prime Minister was a great honour for us."

When asked about what he feels about Indian culture recognized worldwide, he said, "I think that the culture of India is a treasure for the humanity because it is a culture of ancient time, for the whole human being and is a culture of non-violence "Ahimsa" of harmony and respect for the nature and the environment since the beginning of this culture." "I am delighted and happy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked about our work at Italian University as well as about my studies. I told him that it's my honour to spread and publicise the Hindi language and Indian culture. We are trying that the awareness about Indian culture, Literature and art reaches to maximum people," said Alessandra Consolaro, Associate Professor of Hindi at the University of Turin.

"We had a chat with PM Modi, where we discussed the interests of students in the field of literature and culture (new and old both), Yoga, Bharatanatyam and other dance forms including Bollywood. We hope that the Indian government helps us in promoting and propagating it," said Stefania Cavaliere, Associate professor of Hindi at the University of Naples. "It was our first meeting, he met with us like a family. He talked with the Sikh community like his own family. He asked us about each and every community in all the provinces of Italy. We are very happy that he visited us and want him to come here often," said Sukhdev Singh Kang of the Indian Sikh Community in Italy sharing his happiness on meeting PM Modi. (ANI)

