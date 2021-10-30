Left Menu

PM Modi arrives at convention centre in Rome for G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Roma Convention Centre to take part in the highly anticipated Group of 20 (G20) Summit. PM Modi was received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi here.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:43 IST
PM Modi arrives at convention centre in Rome for G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Roma Convention Centre to take part in the highly anticipated Group of 20 (G20) Summit. PM Modi was received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi here. The summit kicked off on Saturday in Rome. The heads of state and government of the world's major economies, with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda.

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the Summit. It is the eighth G20 Summit being attended by the Prime Minister. On Friday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said that PM Modi will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.

PM Modi is scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday. He is also expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well. While in the evening, PM is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural program.

Later, a dinner is planned for G20 leaders and partner countries. The G-20 Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups. More than 170 events were held throughout the country that made it possible to highlight many of the extraordinary realities scattered throughout its territory. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021