Chinese citizens hit by soaring prices of vegetables

The soaring prices of vegetables has compelled Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MOA) to formulate emergency plans for disaster prevention and reduction in vegetable production at the earliest opportunity, in corresponding to the potential disruption posed by changing weather conditions and the upcoming La Nina phenomenon, which could bring a lower temperature than normal winters.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:16 IST
Chinese citizens hit by soaring prices of vegetables
The soaring prices of vegetables has compelled Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MOA) to formulate emergency plans for disaster prevention and reduction in vegetable production at the earliest opportunity, in corresponding to the potential disruption posed by changing weather conditions and the upcoming La Nina phenomenon, which could bring a lower temperature than normal winters. The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MOA) has issued a notice to the authorities to ensure stable supply and prices of the vegetables as a response to soaring vegetable prices ahead of the Spring Festival and Winter Olympics, reported a local media.

The prices of the vegetables have soared since last September due to the cumulative effect of severe weather, high production and transportation costs, power cuts and epidemic, reported the Global Times. The ministry has directed the local governments to monitor the production and consumption to ensure uninterrupted plots in the cities.

Global Times further reported citing the media reports that the wholesale price of green onions in Beijing is 7.4 yuan per kilogram as against 3.0 yuan in the last two months. An employee of the publicity department of Beijing Xinfadi market informed the media that the daily supply of vegetables in Xinfadi currently is nearly 15,000 tons as against the daily supply in the pre-pandemic time being nearly 18,000 tons, reported Global Times citing China Economic Weekly. (ANI)

