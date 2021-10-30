Left Menu

G20 Summit: PM Modi, other world leaders participate in first session on global economy, health

The first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Friday as world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:07 IST
G20 Summit: PM Modi, other world leaders participate in first session on global economy, health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Friday as world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health. For the next two days, the heads of state and government of the world's major economies, together with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda. Finance Ministers traditionally attend the event as well.

PM Modi, who arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit, will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Members of the international forum account for more than 80 per cent of world GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly Summit, with the participation of the respective heads of State and Government. Later, a dinner is planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

The G-20 Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups. More than 170 events were held throughout the country that made it possible to highlight many of the extraordinary realities scattered throughout its territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021